Spring break travelers targeted by Zika awareness campaign

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – A statewide awareness campaign is underway aimed at travelers heading to areas affected by Zika, the mosquito borne virus.

It targets college students and others trying to beat the winter doldrums.

“Ahh — Spring Break. Connecticut college students you deserve it but nobody wants to get a travel related disease like Zika.”

You’ll see the federally funded Zika ad on local television starting on Monday. It’s timely. This is the time of year when travel plans ramp up to Zika-impacted areas like the Caribbean.

“Additionally many residents from this community frequently travel to Puerto Rico and other areas impacted by the virus visit family and friends – so we are urging everyone to take some basic common sense precautions to protect themselves and those around them,” said Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy.

A reminder to those traveling from Connecticut to protect themselves.

“Use bug repellent and wear adequate clothing. Zika can be transmitted sexually so use condoms.”

Every positive case in the state is travel related.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health is monitoring 59 live births, three babies are confirmed with Zika-related birth defects.

“If transmission were to be occurring,” said Commissioner Dr. Raul Pina. “You should only travel when you must travel. And then if you must travel under those circumstances you should protect yourself.”

Zika is not on the minds of many.

“Is it something you think about when you try to decide where you want to go — to travel or vacation? Laurel Beard says “Not really, not really.”

“No I would go. It doesn’t bother me. I would go either way,” said Jeff Pratt.

Meantime, the hope is that travelers will pay attention to the message clearly aimed at them.

“Make your vacation memorable for the right reasons.”

