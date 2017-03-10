Statewide Narcotics Task Force arrest 6 people for weapons, narcotics

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Six people have been arrested after a lengthy investigation by the Statewide Narcotics Task Force.

According to Connecticut State Police, after a six-month narcotics investigation, detectives, troopers, and police officers assigned to the Statewide Narcotics Task Force (SNTF)-Southwest Office executed search and seizure warrants at El Mismo Primo Convenience Store and Kate’s Convenience Store in Bridgeport.

Authorities say SNTF developed information leading to the application of the of the search and seizure and arrest warrants by the Superior Court. Officials say that SNTF investigators seized 2,212 grams (over 4.5 pounds) of cocaine, a sawed-off shotgun, and approximately $15,460 in cash.

According to authorities the six people arrested were:

41-year-old Leo Rivera, aka, Robert Paula of Bridgeport. Rivera was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell and two counts of conspiracy, and was held on $150,000 bond.

29-year-old, Yearli “pretty boy” Rodriguez of Bridgeport. Rodriguez was charged with 14 counts of illegal sale of controlled substance and four counts of conspiracy, and was held on a $500,000.

37-year-old, Nancy Medina of Bridgeport. Medina was charged with illegal possession of narcotics and failure to keep narcotics in original container, and was held on a $25,000 bond.

29-year-old Alvaro Ozuna of Bridgeport. Ozuna was charged with two counts of illegal sale of controlled substance, and was held on $150,000 bond.

23-year-old Wilberto Colon of Seymour. Colon was charged with operating a drug factory, two counts of possession with intent to sell,distribution of controlled substances within 1500 feet of a school, and possession of a sawed-off shotgun. He was held on a $250,000 bond.

24-year-old, Katherine Peralta-Delrosario of Seymour. Peralta-Delrosario was charged with operating a drug factory, two counts of possession with intent to sell, distribution of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school and possession of a sawed-off gun. She was held on $250,000 bond.