Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell inspiring children to read

(WTNH) — New England Patriots’ Malcolm Mitchell is more than just a Super Bowl-winning Wide Receiver. He’s also a children’s book author and the founder of a nonprofit organization.

The 23-year old rookie from Valdosta, Georgia has written a children’s book called “The Magician’s Hat” and he travels to schools and reads to children. This is especially important to him because in college he could barely read at the junior high level. Now, he spends hours reading books and even belongs to a female book club. His mom was a huge influence on his life, pushing to be his best.

“Growing up as a kid in Valdosta, Georgia it was easy to gravitate towards football and it has paid off, I was able to participate in the Super Bowl, but it also has some consequences because education is not a huge priority so growing up I paid more attention to athletics than education,” said Mitchell.

“When I was in college I began to indulge in reading because I didn’t want to be just a typical athlete, I wanted to be something more, somebody who could strive to be their best and reach their full potential and I knew there was no way I could do that without being able to read effectively.”

Mitchell signs his books “Keep Reading.” He is quite an example for others inside and outside the NFL.