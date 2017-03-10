The Celtic Tenors bring classic Irish music to Old Saybrook

The Celtic Tenors: Matthew Gilsenan, James Nelson, and Daryl Simpson (Photo: Celtic-Tenors.com)

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Music lovers from across Connecticut got a real treat right before St. Patrick’s Day, and truth be known so did we.

The singers that make up The Celtic Tenors,  Matthew Gilsenan, James Nelson, and Daryl Simpson, bring the sounds of traditional Irish music to audiences around the world.

Matthew Gilsenan says the culture and the traditions have been passed down, and will continue to do so.

Much of our oral tradition Sean-nos as we call it is music that would have died out and was never written down was passed down from generation to generation.”

It’s a tradition now carried on by the group on stages everywhere.

James Nelson said they’re often compared to other Irish-inspired acts.

Some people have compared us to maybe the tenor version of River Dance maybe. Maybe making it a bit more not individually sexy but maybe making it a bit more twenty first century perhaps.”

This talented trio brought their traditional irish music and more to the Kate in Old Saybrook. The group allowed us into their sound check, and they will be traveling with and singing for folks taking a luxury coach tour of Ireland including their home towns in June.

“It’s only four the people on the bus. It’s very exclusive for this occasion,” Daryl Simpson said.

