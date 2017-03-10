The Trinity Bar in New Haven talks classic Shepherd’s Pie

(WTNH) — Shepherd’s Pie is a big staple of St. Patrick’s Day, and you can get it anytime at one of New Haven‘s most popular bars, The Trinity Bar on Orange Street.

Shane Carty and Eddie Higgins, the co-owners of The Trinity Bar, took some time away from their busiest day of the year to stop by the News 8 studios to talk tasty Shepherd’s Pie. The classic dish has been “Americanized” with ground beef, but the traditional recipe calls for lamb.

You’ll need:

Ground Beef (or lamb if you’re going the traditional route)

Onions

Carrots

Celery

Gravy Mix

Ketchup

Worcestershire sauce

Grated Cheese

Step 1: Boil the potatoes

Place the peeled and quartered potatoes in medium sized pot. Cover with at least an inch of cold water. Add a teaspoon of salt. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and cook until tender (about 20 minutes).

Step 2: Saute the vegetables

While the potatoes are cooking, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter in a large sauté pan on medium heat. Add the chopped onions and cook until tender, about 6 to 10 minutes.

If you are including vegetables, add them according to their cooking time. Carrots should be cooked with the onions, because they take as long to cook as the onions do.If you are including peas or corn, add them toward the end of the cooking of the onions, or after the meat starts to cook, as they take very little cooking time.

Step 3: Cook the ground beef, then add the Worcestershire sauce and gravy mix

Ground beef to the pan with the onions and vegetables. Cook until no longer pink. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the Worcestershire sauce and gravy mix. Bring the broth to a simmer and reduce heat to low. Cook uncovered for 10 minutes, adding more beef broth if necessary to keep the meat from drying out.

Step 4: Mash the cooked potatoes

When the potatoes are done cooking, remove them from the pot and place them in a bowl with the remaining 4 Tbsp of butter. Mash with a fork or potato masher, and season with salt and pepper to taste.



Step 5: Layer the meat mixture and mash potatoes in a casserole dish

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spread the beef, onions, and vegetables (if using) in an even layer in a large casserole dish.

Spread the mashed potatoes over the top of the ground beef.

Step 6: Bake for 20 minutes

Place in a 400°F oven and cook until browned and bubbling, about 20 to 30 minutes. If necessary, broil for the last few minutes to help the surface of the mashed potatoes brown.

The ketchup gives the dish just a bit of sweetness. The Worcestershire sauce is in there too for some added flavor. The gravy mix is in there to help thicken it up. After combining the ingredients and letting it bake for 20 minutes, you’ve got the finished product. Throw some grated cheese on there as a topper.

Visit Shane and Eddie at The Trinity Bar, located at 157 Orange Street in downtown New Haven.