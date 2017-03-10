Two charged in investment fraud scheme of over $2 million

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A federal grand jury returned an indictment on Tuesday, formally charging a Stamford man and woman for their alleged involvement in an investment scheme that defrauded individuals of more than $2 million.

Officials say 64-year-old Thomas Connerton and 62-year-old Jean Erickson were arrested Thursday following a 39-count indictment as they appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge William I. Garfinkel in Bridgeport. Connerton was detained pending a detention hearing that is scheduled for Monday. Erickson was released on a $250,000 bond.

As alleged in the indictment, Connerton was the founder, president, and CEO of Safety Technologies, LLC (“Safety Tech”), a Connecticut company that had its principal place of business at various times in Simsbury, Madison, Westport and Stamford. Safety Tech was founded in 2006, purportedly for the purpose of developing and commercializing what was represented to be a highly durable puncture and cut resistant material that was used in the surgical glove market and other related markets. Safety Tech has not yet obtained any patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and Connerton did not register Safety Tech’s securities with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The indictment alleges that, beginning in approximately June of 2009, Connerton induced victim-investors to provide him funds and to purchase Safety Tech securities by falsely representing that the valuation of Safety Tech was realistically in the tens or hundreds of millions of dollars, that a lucrative deal to sell or license his glove technology was imminent, and that he would use their funds for research and development, product testing, and to bring the product to market. Connerton offered his investors small amounts of equity in Safety Tech through “Subscription Agreements” or investments contracts through which he sold what he described as “Units.”

Connerton allegedly made numerous other false representations to victim-investors, including stating in Sept. 2015, “I will go on the record to state that there is not a single investor that will lose one dollar invested in Safety Technologies.”

According to the indictment of charges, even though Connerton represented to victim-investors and potential victim-investors that the funds they invested would be used to fund research and development, for product testing, for business expenses and for legal fees, he used invested funds to pay personal expenses including, on two separate occasions, to purchase diamond engagement rings from Tiffany & Co. Allegedly, Connerton also used funds to repay loans to an earlier investor.

Through this scheme, it is alleged that Connerton defrauded more than 50 victim-investors of more than $2 million.

The indictment further alleges that Connerton, with the help of Erickson, engaged in monetary transactions in an attempt to conceal from the FBI and the SEC the nature and source of funds received by Safety Tech from the sale of Safety Tech securities. In addition. they negotiated checks and purchased bank checks in order to move the fraudulent proceeds from one account to another.

In April 2016, Erickson allegedly contacted the FBI and falsely stated that she was just an investor, when in fact, she was engaged to Connerton and sharing a residence with him at the time. During the call, Erickson provided a false address to an FBI Special Agent.

Connerton was charged with 12 counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud and 18 counts of securities fraud, offenses that carry a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years on each count. The indictment also charges Connerton with six counts, and Erickson with one count, of money laundering, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years on each count.

Both Connerton and Erickson are also charged with money laundering conspiracy, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

Erickson is charged with one count of making a false statement to a federal agent, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.