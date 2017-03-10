Unclaimed lottery ticket could make someone $100,000 richer

By Published:
Connecticut Lottery headquarters. (WTNH / Josh Scheinblum)

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A winning lottery ticket is still unclaimed more than three months after the drawing was held.

The Connecticut Lottery says a $100,000 top prize winning ticket on a Cash5 game was drawn on December 9, 2016. They are waiting for the person with the winning ticket to step forward and claim their prize.

The winning ticket was sold somewhere in Fairfield County.

The Cash5 winning numbers on the winning ticket are: 2, 3, 4, 27, and 28.

According to officials, the winner only has until Wednesday, June 7 to claim their $100,000 top prize before the ticket expires. All draw game tickets expire 180 calendar days from the drawing date. In order to claim the prize in a timely manner, on or before a ticket’s expiration date, the winner should go to a Connecticut Lottery retailer or Lottery Headquarters so the retailer or the Lottery can validate the ticket.

The Connecticut Lottery reminds the public that in order to play, purchasers must be 18 years or older. They urge people to play the lottery responsibly.

