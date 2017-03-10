Update on record weekend cold and Tuesday storm threat

(WTNH) — The first weekend of March was unseasonably cold, and the second weekend of the month looks even colder. Temperatures will be running 15-20° below normal on both Saturday and Sunday. You can also expect bitter wind chills as the breeze stays active. The workweek will begin with quiet and chilly weather on Monday, but a major storm threatens New England with significant snow/rain/wind on Tuesday.

Record-breaking weekend cold

It’s unlikely that a lot of cold weather records will be broken this weekend, but one that is nearly certain to fall is the record cold maximum temperature in Bridgeport on Saturday. The coldest high temperature on record for March 11th is 33°, and it’s likely to stay in the 20s in Bridgeport on Saturday. There is an outside chance of tying or breaking the record low temperatures on Saturday (13°) and Sunday (11°). The only inland temperature record that seems vulnerable is the record low temperature (6°) on Sunday morning. It will most likely be in the upper single digits to low teens.

Major storm potential in the midweek

It is highly likely that there will be an intense storm off the U.S. East Coast in the middle of next week. The storm will develop late Monday night and last through Tuesday into Wednesday. While we’re near certain that a significant precipitation event is heading for Connecticut, the key part of the forecast is still questionable. The track of the storm could easily shift 100 or more miles east or west, and that will play a major role in determining whether it’s mainly rain or snow in CT. It’s possible the state will be split between mainly heavy snow in the northwest and mainly rain in the southeast.

At this point, the consensus track favors heavy snow at the start of the storm, and a mainly snow event for most of Connecticut. There has been a slight trend for the storm to track closer to the coast in the computer model projections over the past two days. If this trend continues, the storm may become an “inside runner” and bring a burst of snow followed by mainly heavy rain and strong winds.

The bottom-line is we are expecting bad weather Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. It looks like the storm will start early Tuesday. Other potential hazards include damaging wind and storm surge flooding.

We should get a better idea about the storm’s exact track by late in the weekend. In the meantime, the forecast will continue to be somewhat vague because there’s no sense in trying to get too cute with a four-day forecast that may change significantly if the storm’s track shifts slightly east or west.