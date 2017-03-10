US Attorney for Conn. resigns following Sessions’ request

WASHINGTON (AP / WTNH) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seeking the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during the prior presidential administration.

In a statement Friday, the Justice Department said the request was similar to ones made in past presidential transitions.

The department said many federal prosecutors appointed in the Obama administration have already left their positions, but that Sessions is now seeking the resignations of 46 holdovers.

There are 93 U.S. Attorney posts.

As of 6:20 p.m., the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Deidre Daly announced her resignation, effective immediately.

It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as Connecticut’s United States Attorney. In fact, it has been a gift of a lifetime. I am extremely proud of the tremendous accomplishments of the men and women of this office during my tenure. I applaud their tireless work holding our most violent offenders accountable, protecting our children and our environment, standing up for our most vulnerable victims, and not hesitating to stand up to the powerful. Together, we also built bridges and trust with communities. I hope all of this work continues to thrive. The people of Connecticut will be in excellent hands with Acting U.S. Attorney Mike Gustafson, and the more than 100 career employees of the office who dedicate themselves to always doing what is right and just,” Daly said.

The First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Gustafson will be the Acting U.S. Attorney.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal released a statement following Deidre Daly’s resignation:

I am deeply saddened and surprised that the Trump Administration has fired Deirdre Daly, one of our nation’s most capable, experienced and dedicated federal prosecutors. Deidre Daly is a consummate career law enforcement professional whose intellect and integrity, experience and expertise make her a model United States Attorney. The timing is particularly surprising when no one has been suggested to replace her or the other forty-four U.S. Attorneys who have been fired. This sweeping discharge of top prosecutors can only undermine vigorous efforts to combat organized crime, drug dealing, public corruption, hate crimes, espionage, and other crimes that threaten public safety and national security,” said Blumenthal.

Blumenthal served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut between 1977 and 1981.