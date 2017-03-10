Wallingford woman faces charges for prescription drug theft

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Wallingford is facing charges after she allegedly stole prescription drugs.

According to police, 45-year-old Deane Burkhart of Wallingford turned herself in on Wednesday after Hamden police served an arrest warrant.

Authorities say the arrest warrant is from an investigation that was conducted after police responded to the Walgreens on 2505 Whitney Avenue in January on reports of fraud.

They say during the investigation, they learned an employee, Burkhart, stole several prescription pads. Police say that she filled several prescriptions after forging the name of a local physician. Burkhart fraudulently received 174 “Percocet” pills during several transactions.

Authorities say Burkhart was charged with seven counts of illegally obtaining prescription drugs, seven counts of forgery and seven counts of larceny. Burkhart is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on March 22.