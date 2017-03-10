What Irish Means to Connecticut



(WTNH) — For Irish facing suppression and starvation in their homeland, hope existed beyond the ocean.

“I used to stand on the beach where I grew up in the West of Ireland. People used to point out into the water. New York is the next Parish,” said Vince McMahon, CT Irish America Historical Society. “The dream of the people in the land of west Ireland was to get to America, to get to the land of opportunity.”

Boats packed with Irish immigrants began to arrive in 1820, but the struggle continued.

“Unfortunately especially in Connecticut and some of the other northern states. The were greatly discriminated against,” said Vince.

Targeted for their Catholic religion.

“The biggest problem for Irish at the time in Connecticut was the big sign on the factory door, ‘IRISH NEED NOT APPLY’,” said Vince.

The industrial jobs they could get were dangerous and grueling.

“They went to work digging the canals, building the railroad, working in the textile mills,” said Vince.

But they persevered. Historian Vince McMahon pointed to a few defining times in America for the Irish.

“I would say the initial turning point was the American Civil War in 1860. Many Irish volunteered to fight one both sides – the Union side and the Confederate side,” said Vince.

For many, it was a source of income, but it also proved the dedication of the Irish to the United States.

“That didn’t completely solve it, but I think it was the beginning of the end of the most dangerous form of discrimination,” said Vince.

Another defining time came in 1961.

“When you went into a Irish home in the 60’s and 70’s there were two pictures. There was the picture of the scared heart and there was a picture of John Kennedy,” said Vince.

Through it all, the collective character of Americas Irish, helping to make the nation what it is today.

“I think tenaciousness is one,” said Vince.

A love of fun music and song. A hunger and love for education. And the attitude of vigilance, persistence.

“We’re not giving up yet and we never will give up,” said Vince.

For more Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration stories, videos, music, and more, click here.