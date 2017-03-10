Wife stabs husband while child sleeps

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An argument between a Hamden couple turned physical early Friday morning, when police say a woman stabbed her husband in the chest while their child was home sleeping.

According to officials, officers arrived at the Newhall Street home at around 4:30 a.m. and were greeted by 30 year-old Travis King collapsing to the floor when they opened the door. King was immediately transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital after authorities say he suffered a puncture wound in the chest.

Investigators found that King’s wife Sheila Gilbert-King, also 30 years-old, stabbed him in the chest with a knife. Their child was asleep.

Gilbert-King was found hiding in the basement, police said. She was arrested and charged with first degree assault and risk of injury to a minor.