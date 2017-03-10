Windsor Police investigate after stranger approaches student

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Windsor Police Department is investigating after a student reported a stranger approached him on his way to school on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, a Windsor High School student reported to the school resource officer that while he was walking to school around 8:15 a.m., a white work van with no markings approached him in the area of Plymouth Street and Tobey Avenue. The white work van was operated by a white male who then approached the student.

The student stated that the suspect said that he knew the student attended Sage Park Middle School and offered him a ride to school.

The suspect is described as 30-40 years old, heavy set and bald with a light brown-colored beard.

The student ignored the suspect and continued to walk to Windsor High School where he immediately reported the incident to the school resource officer.