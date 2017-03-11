Bitter cold this weekend – Snowstorm for Tuesday/Wednesday

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

(WTNH) – March 11th…More like January 11th! Temperatures this afternoon will only make it into the mid to upper 20s but when you factor in a rather gusty NW wind, it’s going to feel like the single digits through much of the afternoon. Winds will gust to 45 MPH today making it feel 10° to 20° colder at times.

Before you go to bed tonight, don’t forget to change your clocks one hour ahead for daylight saving time. Also, change the batteries in your smoke alarms and CO detectors. We’ll lose an hour of sleep tonight, but hey, look on the bright side, sunset Sunday evening is at 6:55 PM.

Sunset on Sunday is 6:55 PM

 

Tonight will be another cold night with overnight lows in the single digits but when you factor in the wind, it’s once again going to feel like below 0°F! Sunday will be another cold one across Connecticut with highs in the 20s to around 30 but feeling like the single digits and teens with the wind. If you’re heading to the New Haven parade, make sure you bundle up!

Bundle up if you’re heading to the New Haven parade!

 

Monday will be quiet with temperatures in the 30s and increasing clouds. Then all eyes are focused on Tuesday! The system we’re watching has barely formed and will be arriving on the west coast later today bringing a ton of rain and snow in the higher elevations.

The system we’re watching is on the west coast now

 

Although computer models are in pretty good agreement of a significant snowstorm Tuesday into Wednesday, this system isn’t over land yet and there’s plenty of time and data to go through until it’s near us. So nothing is set in stone but I still want to talk about what we’re looking at! Interact with me on Facebook or Twitter! Send me a question on social media, and I’ll get back to you!

Snow will likely invade the state after midnight on Tuesday

 

The way things look right now: 

  • Snow would invade the state Tuesday morning and will last through early Wednesday
  • Depending on the exact track will determine IF snow changes to a wintry mix/rain and how far north that changeover line goes (Right now, looking like an all snow event but let’s see what the trend is through the weekend)
  • Potential for double digit snowfall totals
  • Blizzard condtions possible with damaging winds
  • Peak of the storm would be Tuesday afternoon/evening
  • Coastal flooding will also be an issue due to strong gusty winds to 50+ MPH and full moon cycle
  • Flight cancellations, impassible roads and school cancellations Tuesday and Wednesday would be likely with this track

We’ll have all the latest updates right here on WTNH.com!

