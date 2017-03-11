Blizzard Watch issued for shoreline ahead of Tuesday’s storm

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Watch for the Connecticut Shoreline ahead of Tuesday’s storm.

Storm Team 8 says there is potential for a major winter storm Monday night into Wednesday. The Blizzard Watch is in effect from late Monday night through Tuesday evening.

The Blizzard Watch locations are New York City, Long Island, Southern Westchester, Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties.

A major Nor’easter will form near the Mid-Atlantic coast early Tuesday and bring heavy snow and strong winds from the Mid-Atlantic through New England. Snow will likely begin in Connecticut early Tuesday morning and continue through the day into the night. The brunt of the storm is likely in the afternoon and evening. The potential exists for more than a foot of snow. Winds may gust over 50 mph, especially at the Shoreline. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Snow showers will continue after midnight Tuesday night, and they may linger through Wednesday.

Stay with Storm Team 8 for updates on this significant late-winter snow threat.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s