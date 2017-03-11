Blizzard Watch issued for shoreline ahead of Tuesday’s storm

(WTNH) — The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Watch for the Connecticut Shoreline ahead of Tuesday’s storm.

Storm Team 8 says there is potential for a major winter storm Monday night into Wednesday. The Blizzard Watch is in effect from late Monday night through Tuesday evening.

The Blizzard Watch locations are New York City, Long Island, Southern Westchester, Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties.

A major Nor’easter will form near the Mid-Atlantic coast early Tuesday and bring heavy snow and strong winds from the Mid-Atlantic through New England. Snow will likely begin in Connecticut early Tuesday morning and continue through the day into the night. The brunt of the storm is likely in the afternoon and evening. The potential exists for more than a foot of snow. Winds may gust over 50 mph, especially at the Shoreline. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Snow showers will continue after midnight Tuesday night, and they may linger through Wednesday.

Stay with Storm Team 8 for updates on this significant late-winter snow threat.