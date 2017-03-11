Bristol Police investigating 3 car accident on Route 72

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol Police are investigating the cause of a three car motor vehicle accident that happened Saturday morning. The accident happened on Route 72 near the Super Stop & Shop Store and resulted in motorists being taken to the hospital.

While Police have confirmed that people were injured in this accident, the number of people or severity of these injuries are unavailable for the public at this time. Route 72 was reopened for traffic shortly after the scene was cleared, however police remain on the scene for the investigation.

Report-It Video: 3-Car Accident in Bristol



