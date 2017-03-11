Fire displaces 4 tenants in Milford Elderly Housing Complex

By Published: Updated:
(File)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four tenants of a housing complex in Milford have been displaced after a fire on Friday night.

Milford Fire Department says they received notification of an active fire alarm at 75 Demaio Drive around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters responded to the city-owned elderly housing complex and were notified of a working fire on the fourth floor of the structure.

The sprinkler system in the buildings had activated due to a cooking fire in a unit on the fourth floor. The sprinkler system extinguished the fire, but it caused significant water damage to three additional units.

The tenant stated that the fire started when he stepped away from the kitchen area. He said he left the stove unattended.

There were no injuries reported from the fire.

Four tenants were displaced by the fire and will be relocated to an unaffected area of the complex. Milford housing and sprinkler crews were on the scene to begin fixing the damage.

