Former Foran High softball star dies from inoperable brain tumor

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Foran High School softball player has died after a courageous fight with an inoperable brain tumor.

Danni Kemp, 19, got hit in the head by a pitch in August. Kemp thought she had a concussion, but an MRI revealed she had an inoperable brain tumor.

Bradley Taylor posted the sad news on Kemp’s Cancer Support Page at 9:48 a.m. on Friday.

“With a broken heart and tremendous pain, I wanted to let everyone know that Danni has passed away. She passed peacefully in her sleep early this morning surrounded by her loving family.”

Milford and surrounding towns rallied around Kemp with fundraisers this fall as she put up a courageous fight.

Kemp was a three sport athlete for the Lions.

 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s