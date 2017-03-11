Former Foran High softball star dies from inoperable brain tumor

Related Coverage Community comes together for Milford softball player battling cancer

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Foran High School softball player has died after a courageous fight with an inoperable brain tumor.

Danni Kemp, 19, got hit in the head by a pitch in August. Kemp thought she had a concussion, but an MRI revealed she had an inoperable brain tumor.

Bradley Taylor posted the sad news on Kemp’s Cancer Support Page at 9:48 a.m. on Friday.

“With a broken heart and tremendous pain, I wanted to let everyone know that Danni has passed away. She passed peacefully in her sleep early this morning surrounded by her loving family.”

Milford and surrounding towns rallied around Kemp with fundraisers this fall as she put up a courageous fight.

Kemp was a three sport athlete for the Lions.