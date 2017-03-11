NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Celebrations for St. Patrick’s Day are kicking off across the state this weekend. The Horgan Academy of Irish Dance stopped by the studio to give us a glimpse at an Irish tradition.

The Horgan Academy of Irish Dance is hosting a “Top of the Mornin’ Tea” on St. Patrick’s Day. Join the group Friday, March 17th at the Maura Gill Horgan Irish Centre in Naugatuck from 6:30am to 9:00am to celebrate. Enjoy Tea, Coffee, Irish Soda Bread and Irish Step Dancing!

To learn more about the academy go to HorganAcademyOfIrishDance.com