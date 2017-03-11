How To FitStyle Your Spring Break

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Vacations can be a time to get away from your everyday routine, so if you want to take a break from the gym, that doesn’t mean you have to take a break from exercising!

Shana Schneider from Zoefit.com stopped by the studio to talk tips to “FitStyle” your vacation.

Here are 5 tips for how to FitStyle your vacation:
1. Stay in a hotel room on a lower floor and use the stairs or one that’s further away from the action to get in more steps
2. Sign up for walking tours
3. Rent a bike
4. Head for the water
5. Try a local dance or fitness class that you can’t take at home

