More than a dozen people left without homes after fire in Ansonia

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire has left more than a dozen people without a home in Ansonia.

Crews say the flames sparked around 10:30 p.m. last night. Two multi-family homes were engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say the wind didn’t help the fire. Neighbors watched it spread from one home to the other.

Smoke could be seen about half a mile away.

News 8 spoke to one man who woke up without a place to live on Saturday.

I really don’t understand. It’s a miracle that everyone made it out safe. The houses went up really quickly. I thank god for being away, making sure everyone is safe,” David said.

Neighbors told News 8 that nearly 20 people lost everything from the fire.

“I seen my neighbor. He was really frantic about that. He was crying. He wanted his dogs out but it was too late,” said David.

He said he ran to knock on his neighbors’ door to get everyone out, “I just wanted to make sure everyone was safe really. I really wasn’t concerned about myself really.”

The Red Cross has stepped in and are helping those people.

At this point, investigators are trying to figure out what started that fire.

