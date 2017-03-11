People celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Essex

WTNH.com Staff Published:

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — Some people celebrated St. Patrick’s Day a little early on Saturday.

Essex held its “Essex Go Bragh” parade Saturday morning celebrating the town and the community.

Organizers were expecting a little more than 100 people to march in the parade.

The Essex Parks and Recreation Director Mary Ellen Barnes said there was a lot of community involvement in the parade.

We have a lot of community groups come out and march. Girl scout groups, local businesses and non-profits that all come out and support our parade,” Barnes said.

This is the parade’s sixth year.

