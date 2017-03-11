Tracing back ancestry for St. Patrick’s Day

(WTNH) – St. Patrick’s Day is all about Irish heritage.

For many proud Irish and other nationalities, tracing back ancestry is becoming a popular hobby.

With the help of the Connecticut Irish American Historical Society, News 8’s Scott McDonnell had some help tracing some of his own genealogy. What he learned could help you do the same thing.

My family, like many others, has been interested in our ancestry.

Ellen Bohan from the Connecticut Irish American Historical Society is excellent at tracking back family trees. She suggests starting with immediate family then digging deeper so that is what we did.

“Slowly, people have been trying to figure out where their families came from. You keep back generation after generation,” Bohan said.

We came to my grandfather, Paul McDonnell. Everyone called him “Slim.” Fittingly for this story, he was born on St. Patrick’s Day. He was proud of his Irish roots, but when tracing back his ancestry, we came up against something many other families do.

“You talk about a brick wall—that’s the point in the story where you are stuck. You have come to a dead halt,” Bohan said.

This is the point where online databases or records cannot give any further information.

“We get stuck in Worcester, Massachusetts,” Bohan said.

Bohan says this is when you have to get hands-on.

“Now [you] have to try and figure out what happened and see if parents left any succeeding documents,” according to Bohan.

Bohan did exactly that. She drove to Worcester to look for records at city hall. She found a copy of the birth certificates for my grandfather and his brother George who was killed in World War II and the name of their parents.

Tracking down where my great, great grandparents came from in Ireland was a bit tricky because records keeping in some states was not as meticulous as others were.

“Connecticut gave you ages, addresses and birth order in fact,” Bohan said.

With that information, Bohan laid out a family tree.

She was able to build a story.

“We start to build this story that goes back through the years,” she said.

Bohan was able to go back in history on my grandmother’s side to 1812. She says it’s all about following the bread crumbs, but doing it can be a way to bring families together.

“Hopefully through this story of my family, we can help other people identify and track down their story.”