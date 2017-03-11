Woman arrested for stabbing man with Samurai sword

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly stabbed someone with a Samurai sword late Friday night.

New London Police officers responded to Farmington Avenue around 11:44 p.m. for reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers determined 51-year-old Juanita Bentley of New London had stabbed a male victim with an unknown instrument.

The victim told officers that Bentley had stabbed him with a decorative Samurai-type sword. The victim and Bentley were having an argument that escalated to the point where Bentley asked the victim to leave. According to the victim, when they didn’t leave the apartment fast enough, Bentley removed the Samurai-type sword from the wall and cut the victim on his back and arms as he fled out of the apartment. The victim ran to a neighboring apartment where he called police.

The victim was transported and treated at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London for non-life threatening injuries. Bentley was taken into custody without incident.

Officials say Bentley cleaned the crime scene prior to when police arrived, however some items of evidentiary value were recovered.

Bentley is being charged with assault, reckless endangerment and breach of peace. She is being held on $10,000 bond.