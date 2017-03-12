3-year-old girl dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard

By Published:
(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

(ABC) — A 3-year-old girl from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, died today, following a Friday night fire that officials say was ignited by a hoverboard that was recharging.

The Lehigh County Coroner said Ashanti Hughes died this morning. Her death, blamed on complications from burns, was ruled an accident.

She and two other girls from the home were airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital Friday night. Two other girls are in critical condition at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, officials said.

The fire, which broke out around 7:45 p.m. Friday night, was ruled accidental and attributed to a hoverboard plugged in to recharge on the first floor, where family members were also present, Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said.

“They heard some sizzling and crackling in the hoverboard and shortly thereafter, it exploded in flames,” he said.

Enterline said hoverboards are “notorious for starting fires.”

“We’ve seen too many fires and too many fire fatalities as a result of these hoverboards,” he said.

A firefighter responding to the fire was fatally injured when his car was hit as he was heading to the station to pick up his gear, Enterline said.

Lt. Dennis DeVoe “was a leader in our department and the fire service as a whole,” Enterline said. “His passion for the fire service made each of us strive to be better in all we d. Our department and the City of Harrisburg are better because of his service.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s