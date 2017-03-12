Car crashes into mattress store in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor Police are investigating after a car crashed into a mattress store at Evergreen Walk Sunday morning.

Officials say there was a minor motor vehicle accident at Connecticut Mattress in Evergreen Walk.

One of the employees who was coming into work mistook the gas for the brake as he pulled up to the back of the building. He hopped the curb and hit the back of the building. His car pushed the exterior wall of the store approximately six to eight inches in, which pushed the interior wall in.

The Building Inspector was called to access the damage and authorized the vehicle’s removal.

There were no injuries reported.

