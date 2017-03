BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol Firefighters responded to a house fire in Bristol on Sunday morning.

The call came in around 9:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they say there was fire and smoke coming out of a house on West Street.

Engine One’s crew knocked down the fire quickly.

The Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

There is no word on if there were any injuries reported from the fire.