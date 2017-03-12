Generations of families partake in the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Jacquie Slater took a look back at her family and how the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade became an annual family tradition.

Slater remembers going to the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade as a little kid.

“The best view of the parade ever…from on top of my Uncle Gary’s shoulders.”

Slater’s mother had nine siblings.

“This is my mother with her fiery Irish red hair in the Early 1980’s. She’s one of ten siblings…all born and raised in New Haven,” Slater said.

Slater’s Aunt Nancy marched with St. Aedan’s Emerald Cadets Drum and Bugle Corp back in 1969.

Her grandfather Gordan Cortmanche served as an alderman in New Haven for five years, starting in 1957.

One of Slater’s uncles, Uncle John, has lived in New Haven forever, according to Slater. He’s now retired, but he used to be a principal at several New Haven schools, including Wilbur Cross High School.

Slater said as she got older, she was more involved in the parade.

“Here I am, again. Very much in the awkward tween years in the 1980’s with some big glasses.”

In the photo, next to Slater is her cousin Lora. They carried the banner for the Connecticut Alumni Drum and Bugle Corp.

Slater’s uncle through marriage has marched in the parade with them for 33 years.

“Years and years of memories– grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends making the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade an annual tradition,” Slater said.

Slater says that she is making the St. Patrick’s Day Parade an annual tradition for her own children and hopes one day they will do the same.