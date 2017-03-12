‘Ghostbusters,’ Kevin Hart win big at Kids’ Choice Awards

By Published:
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart reacts from being slimed after accepting the award for favorite villain for "The Secret Life of Pets" at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Hart and the bad bunny he plays in “The Secret Life of Pets” were both winners at the Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday night..

Hart was named favorite villain for voicing Snowball, who claimed the prize for “most wanted pet” at the fan-voted show in Los Angeles. Hart also shared the “BFF” award with Dwayne Johnson, his co-star in “Central Intelligence.”

The “Ghostbusters” remake was a multiple winner, claiming the “favorite movie” award and acting honors for Chris Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy. “Finding Dory” was named favorite animated movie, and star Ellen DeGeneres was the favorite voice from an animated film.

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena hosted the ceremony at the Galen Center on the University of Southern California campus.

Other winners at the Saturday ceremony:

TV show (kids): “Henry Danger.”

TV show (family): “Fuller House.”

Reality show: “America’s Got Talent.”

Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Favorite frenemies: Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman in “Zootopia.”

Video game: “Just Dance 2017.”

Music group: Fifth Harmony.

Male singer: Shawn Mendes.

Female singer: Selena Gomez.

Soundtrack: “Suicide Squad.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s