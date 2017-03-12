Madeleine McCann: UK police granted extra funds in search for missing child

London (CNN) — British police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have been given additional funds to continue their search for the girl who vanished a decade ago.
‘Never give up’
Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have always promised to “never give up” their search for their missing daughter.
So far, about $13.5 million has been spent on the search, which is nicknamed Operation Grange.
“Following an application from the Metropolitan Police for Special Grant funding, the Home Office has confirmed £85,000 in operational costs for Operation Grange for the period 1 April until September 2017,” the Home Office said.
“As with all applications, the resources required are reviewed regularly and careful consideration is given before any new funding is allocated.”
Missing for a decade
The search for Madeleine has gone on for years, and has included investigators from the UK and Portugal.