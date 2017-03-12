Madeleine McCann: UK police granted extra funds in search for missing child

By Published:
FILE - In this May 2, 2012 file photo, Kate and Gerry McCann pose with a missing poster, an age progression computer generated image of their daughter Madeleine at 9 years old, as they talk to the media in London to mark their daughter Madeleine's birthday and the 5th anniversary of their daughter disappearance during a family vacation in southern Portugal in May 2007 shortly before her fourth birthday. New Zealand police said Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013 DNA tests have confirmed a New Zealand girl is not missing British youngster Madeleine McCann. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File)

London (CNN) — British police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have been given additional funds to continue their search for the girl who vanished a decade ago.

The UK Home Office gave police $103,000 ( £85,000) to extend the search for six more months between April and September.
Madeleine was a few weeks shy of her fourth birthday when she went missing from her family’s holiday apartment on May 3, 2007, in the Portuguese town of Praia da Luz.

‘Never give up’
Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have always promised to “never give up” their search for their missing daughter.

So far, about $13.5 million has been spent on the search, which is nicknamed Operation Grange.

“Following an application from the Metropolitan Police for Special Grant funding, the Home Office has confirmed £85,000 in operational costs for Operation Grange for the period 1 April until September 2017,” the Home Office said.

“As with all applications, the resources required are reviewed regularly and careful consideration is given before any new funding is allocated.”

Missing for a decade
The search for Madeleine has gone on for years, and has included investigators from the UK and Portugal.

Her parents had left Madeleine and her younger twin siblings asleep while they went for dinner with friends at a nearby tapas restaurant.
Her mother raised the alarm when she checked on the children about 10 p.m. and discovered her daughter missing.
A series of suspects have been questioned, but there have been no solid clues.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s