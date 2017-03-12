Milford prepares for possible Blizzard on Tuesday



MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – People, cities and towns are already getting ready for Tuesday’s storm. The Milford Department of Public Works will be busy on Monday. Director Chris Saley says about 50 people will be working to keep the roads clear.

“We’re going to bring in all our contractors, all our employees,” Saley said. “We’ll be rotating staff, making sure everyone gets proper sleep.”

The DPW is rotating them in 16 hour shifts so they can cover the 21 plow routes in the city. It will be a lot of work for staff and the machines. They have equipment that can handle a potential blizzard.

“We have snow throwers,” Saley said. “We have plows. We have a trackless machine that can cut up to 36 inches of snow.”

Thanks to Friday’s storm, getting ready for Tuesday’s will be a little bit easier. Some salt is still on the roads, so crews won’t need to pretreat them as much as they typically would. Since the frigid temperatures will stick around, they have something to help melt the snow.

“We have a new product. It’s a liquid brine that we force into our salt and it gives us a better burning time or melting time,” said Saley.

Crews in Milford will have plenty of salt to get through Tuesday’s storm. They ordered about 800 tons of it after the last big snowstorm.

“We have enough for a smaller storm if we have one that follows this storm,” Saley said. “After that it would be a little tight, so we’ll make an assessment after this storm.”

Milford sanitation crews will be working earlier so the streets can be plowed; therefore, residents are asked to put their trash and recycling out by 11 p.m. Monday.

Residents are also asked not to park in the streets if possible.