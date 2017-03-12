Multiple injuries reported in North Branford crash

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — North Branford police are investigating what may have caused a two-car crash that sent multiple people to the hospital Saturday night.

According to North Branford police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Village Street and Clintonville Road (Route 22). Police said multiple people were taken to the hospital, but did not specify how many people, or the extent of their injuries.

If you witnessed this crash, or have any information that may help officers in their investigation, you’re asked to call North Branford police at 203-484-2703.