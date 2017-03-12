New Haven goes green for Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven went green on Sunday for the city’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Thousands of people lined the streets to take part in the festivities.

News 8 was live on air Sunday afternoon for special coverage of all things Irish.

Our reporters were out talking to people. Many of them were bundled up because of the cold, but they didn’t let the weather stop them.

In addition to New Haven, New London also held it’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday. Many people had to dress there, as well.