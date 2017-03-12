News 8’s Special St. Patrick’s Day Snapchat Filter

(WTNH) — If you’re planning on attending New Haven’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration today, which kicks-off at 1:30pm, we want to see your photos and videos!

Show us your family and friends dressed in green, your Irish heritage and more. Those photos and videos will be featured on our website and may even appear on TV!

If you use Snapchat and are out and enjoying downtown New Haven’s celebrations along the parade route, News 8 is making you the reporter.

So, how does this work?

Open your Snapchat app Take a photo or a video Flip through the various filters to find ours Share as your Snapchat story and send them to friends You can also save your photo by swiping up, exporting it to your device and uploading it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #WTNHReportIt