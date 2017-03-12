Potato Pancakes to get in the Irish Spirit

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Chef Tomm Johnson from the Whaler Cafe in New London stopped by the studio to help us get in the Irish spirit with a potato pancake recipe.

Ingredients

4 medium potatoes, shredded

1T Salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

Place your shredded potatoes and 1T of salt in a clean side towel and let sit for a few minutes. Ring out the potatoes to remove as much liquid as possible. This will help the potatoes stay crisp.

In a medium bowl, mix in the salt, and pepper.

Heat oil in a sauté pan over medium heat. In batches, drop heaping tablespoonful’s of the potato mixture into the skillet. Press to flatten. Cook about 3 minutes on each side, until golden brown and crisp. Drain on paper towels. Serve (Yields 8 potato pancakes)

The really cool thing about this recipe is that you can add your own seasonings/ingredients and make it your own. Enjoy!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s