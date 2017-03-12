Potato Pancakes to get in the Irish Spirit

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Chef Tomm Johnson from the Whaler Cafe in New London stopped by the studio to help us get in the Irish spirit with a potato pancake recipe.

Ingredients

4 medium potatoes, shredded

1T Salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

Place your shredded potatoes and 1T of salt in a clean side towel and let sit for a few minutes. Ring out the potatoes to remove as much liquid as possible. This will help the potatoes stay crisp.

In a medium bowl, mix in the salt, and pepper.

Heat oil in a sauté pan over medium heat. In batches, drop heaping tablespoonful’s of the potato mixture into the skillet. Press to flatten. Cook about 3 minutes on each side, until golden brown and crisp. Drain on paper towels. Serve (Yields 8 potato pancakes)

The really cool thing about this recipe is that you can add your own seasonings/ingredients and make it your own. Enjoy!