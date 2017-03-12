Sen. Murphy faults Donald Trump on dismissal of US attorneys

By Published:
Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) discusses global relations concerns following his recent visit to Munich, Germany (WTNH / Tom Parent)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Sen. Chris Murphy is criticizing President Donald Trump for the sudden dismissal of dozens of U.S. attorneys nationwide, including Deirdre Daly, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday asked for the resignations of 46 United States attorneys, including Daly, who were holdovers from the Obama administration.

Murphy said in a statement Saturday that while presidents have the right to put in place their own U.S. attorneys over the course of their administration, what he said was a “sweeping and arbitrary mass firing” by Trump puts politics ahead of the safety of local communities.

Murphy, a Democrat, praised Daly, saying she has done “incredible work defending Connecticut,” particularly her focus on combating the sale of heroin across the state.

President Barack Obama nominated Daly in 2014.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s