Special Olympians from Connecticut get special send off

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Three Special Olympians from Connecticut are on their way to Austria for the Special Olympics World Games.

They got quite the send off this morning at Bradley International Airport.

First they flew to Washington, D.C. to meet up with the rest of the U.S.A’s team.

Then, all 210 Special Olympians will head to Austria on Monday.

They will be there for about two weeks.

You can catch the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games right here on News 8. It starts next Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.