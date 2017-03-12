The Police Pipe and Drums of Waterbury Performance

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – We are getting ready for a day of Irish festivities in the Elm City by having the Police Pipe and Drums of Waterbury stop by the studio for an exclusive parade day performance.

The band was formed in December 1992 following the line of duty death of Waterbury’s Officer Walter Williams to honor him.

The band has been incredibly successful over the years – winning numerous parade awards and prizes. In 2004, the band was selected to execute the entire memorial for National Police Week in Washington, D.C. to honor police officers and their families everywhere.

To learn more, go to www.policepipesanddrums.net

