Upcoming snow storm conditions explained

By Published:

(WTNH) — We are of course concerned about not only the amount of snow with Tuesday’s storm, but the other issue is going to be the wind with the storm.

That will play a role with other components.

High tide will be around 1 p.m. with the shoreline getting 40-50 mile per hour gusts.

That’s going to cause some tidal flooding, and then it’s going to be very tough for the DOT and Public Works to stay up with the snow rates.

Even once the snow ends, cleaning some of these drifting areas along the highways will be tough because even the back side of the storm shows a lot of 50 to 55 mile per hour gusts.

Some of our data in the weather center shows it may be possible to see some 60 or 70 mile per hour winds. Obviously that’s going to create blowing and drifting but also some widespread power issues so if you do have a generator, I would double check…if you don’t I would start thinking about a backup plan in case you do lose power.

Don’t forget, we’re going to continue to keep you updated on the Stormteam8 app and wtnh.com,

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s