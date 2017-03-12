Upcoming snow storm conditions explained

(WTNH) — We are of course concerned about not only the amount of snow with Tuesday’s storm, but the other issue is going to be the wind with the storm.

That will play a role with other components.

High tide will be around 1 p.m. with the shoreline getting 40-50 mile per hour gusts.

That’s going to cause some tidal flooding, and then it’s going to be very tough for the DOT and Public Works to stay up with the snow rates.

Even once the snow ends, cleaning some of these drifting areas along the highways will be tough because even the back side of the storm shows a lot of 50 to 55 mile per hour gusts.

Some of our data in the weather center shows it may be possible to see some 60 or 70 mile per hour winds. Obviously that’s going to create blowing and drifting but also some widespread power issues so if you do have a generator, I would double check…if you don’t I would start thinking about a backup plan in case you do lose power.

