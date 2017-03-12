Updated Snowfall Amounts for Tuesday

A major storm is on the way to Connecticut this coming week. From coastal flooding to power outages to school issues, we have a lot to talk about…here is the latest:

Timing:

chroma what to expect Updated Snowfall Amounts for Tuesday

It’s important to note that during the 8am to 8pm time frame on Tuesday, snow will be falling near 2 inches per hour in parts of the state. That will make travel very tough!

Accumulation:

snowfall map6 Updated Snowfall Amounts for Tuesday

This is what our latest thinking is for snowfall totals. The lower totals in Southeastern Connecticut are due to some sleet mixing in with warmer temps. Much of the state will see a light and fluffy snow. With such strong winds, that will create blizzard conditions that will be the worst during the afternoon.

Wind:

key dma euro gusts Updated Snowfall Amounts for Tuesday

Some of the forecast models are painting a very serious picture in regards to wind. Gusts could be in excess of 60 miles per hour, making widespread power outages and damage likely. Please have a backup plan handy if you don’t have a generator. If you do, get it gassed up and ready!

Coastal Flooding:

School Issues:

mw threats1 Updated Snowfall Amounts for Tuesday

Roads will be very hard to pass during the day on Tuesday. School will likely be closed and many business will be as well!

