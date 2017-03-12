Blizzard Conditions Likely Tuesday

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

Temperatures this afternoon will only make it into the upper 20s to around 30 but when you factor in the wind, it’s going to feel like the teens through much of the afternoon. Sunset this evening is at 6:55 PM. Quiet tonight but another cold one with lows in the single digits and teens.

Monday will be quiet with temperatures in the 30s and increasing clouds. Then all eyes are focused on Tuesday! The system we’re watching will bring MAJOR impacts to Connecticut Tuesday into Wednesday with the current forecast track.

chroma fc northeast winter setup 11 Blizzard Conditions Likely Tuesday

Computer models are in pretty good agreement of a significant snowstorm. Blizzard watch has been issued for southern CT and a winter storm watch issued for northern CT. Interact with me on Facebook or Twitter! Send me a question on social media, and I’ll get back to you!

winter weather warnings key1 Blizzard Conditions Likely Tuesday

 

The way things look right now: 

  • Snow would invade the state Tuesday morning (3AM-6AM) and will last through early morning on Wednesday
  • Peak of the storm would be Tuesday late morning into the early evening with 3″ per hour snowfall rates
  • Depending on the exact track will determine exactly where the heavier snow amounts fall (Looking like an all snow event, if the storm tracks closer, some mixing issues possible for SE CT)

12km wide1 Blizzard Conditions Likely Tuesday

 

  • Blizzard conditions possible with damaging wind gusts to 60 MPH
  • High potential for double digit snowfall totals
  • Coastal flooding will also be an issue due to strong gusty winds and full moon cycle

mw threats Blizzard Conditions Likely Tuesday

  • Flight cancellations are likely Tuesday with heavy snow amounts expected and strong winds
  • Heavy snowfall rates will cause roads to be impassible
  • Strong winds will likely cause tree damage and power issues
  • School cancellations Tuesday and Wednesday would be likely with this track

snowfall map4 Blizzard Conditions Likely Tuesday

 

 

