2 Catholic schools in Hamden to merge

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Catholic schools in Hamden are merging, starting in the upcoming 2017-2018 school year.

Saint Rita School and Saint Stephen School are located just about one mile away from each other in Hamden. Soon, the schools will merge into the Saint Rita building, which is the larger of the two school buildings.

Currently, there are 317 students enrolled at Saint Rita School and 150 at Saint Stephen. The combined school will educate pre-K through grade eight students.

“After careful reflection, we have determined that it is best for Saint Stephen School to integrate its students into Saint Rita School. This was a difficult decision, but one that was made with the long-term interest of the students at heart,” said pastor of Saint Stephen Church, Reverend Thomas Hickey. “It is important to note that neither school is failing. The decision to move to the Saint Rita location was made because it can accommodate both school populations and still have the room to house more students.”

The current principal of Saint Rita School, Patricia Tiezzi, will continue as the principal of the new, combined school. Saint Stephen School principal Maria Testa will become a vice principal, along with current vice principal Anne D’Alessio.

“We hope to make the transition from one school building to another as smooth as possible for our students, and are committed to preserving the traditions, cultures, and best practices of each school in order to make students as comfortable as possible,” said pastor of Saint Rita Church, Rev. Philip Sharkey.

The decision to merge came as a result of the pastoral planning process occurring throughout the Archdiocese of Hartford. Decisions regarding the parishes in Hamden are still under consideration.