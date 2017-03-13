200-year-old tavern moved from Massachusetts to Connecticut

By Published:

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)– A 200-year-old tavern has been moved in its entirety from Massachusetts to Connecticut.

The MetroWest Daily News reports that hundreds of pieces of the nine-room Woodbury Tavern that had been stored in a barn behind Paul Bourdon’s Southborough, Massachusetts, home were trucked about 100 miles to Guilford, Connecticut, on Saturday.

The federal-style building that dates to 1808 had been on Route 9 until 2006 when Bourdon bought and dismantled it, hoping to rebuild it for use as a home. But the project proved too costly and time-consuming.

Bill Butterly saw the tavern for sale on Craiglist and jumped.

Butterly, who has experience with similar projects, plans to reconstruct the tavern and use it as a home on his property in Guilford. A plaque detailing the building’s history will be placed outside.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

