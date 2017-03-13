8 Foods to Buy Before a Snowstorm

(Photo: Big Stock Image)

(WTNH) — With the potential for power outages during Tuesday’s snowstorm, be sure to stock up on supplies while you’re snowed in. Always keep a few snacks in your car as well just in case.

People will be headed to the grocery store for the frenzied bread and milk stock up, but what else should you consider buying?

  1. Water: As there is a threat of pipes freezing, it’s always good to have water stocked up. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) suggests one gallon of water per person per day for at least 3 days

.waterbottles 8 Foods to Buy Before a Snowstorm

Bottles of water (Photo: Big Stock Image)

 

2. Canned Soup: An easy way to stay warm. It can also be eaten directly out of the can if power is lost. Just remember to have a crank can opener on hand.

soup 8 Foods to Buy Before a Snowstorm

Bowl of soup (Photo: Big Stock Image)

 

3. Crackers: No bread? Crackers are versatile enough to be used as a bread substitute and are quick to snack on.

crackers 8 Foods to Buy Before a Snowstorm

Crackers (Photo: Big Stock Image)

 

4. Fruit: Good source of vitamin C. Plus, fruit like apples, oranges and bananas don’t have to be refrigerated. You can also buy dried fruit or applesauce.

fruit 8 Foods to Buy Before a Snowstorm

Fruit (Photo: Big Stock Image)

 

5. Canned tuna: In case the power goes out and you can’t safely prepare raw chicken or beef, tuna is a great option that doesn’t need to be heated.

tuna 8 Foods to Buy Before a Snowstorm

Canned tuna (Photo: Big Stock Image)

 

6. Peanut butter: Generally, these are non-perishable high in protein food to have on hand. Add it to your crackers and fruit!

peanutbutter 8 Foods to Buy Before a Snowstorm

Peanut Butter (Photo: Big Stock Image)

 

7. Baking mix: No more bread available at the grocery store? Bake some ahead of time by buying bread mix. You’ll have fresh bread to enjoy.

bread 8 Foods to Buy Before a Snowstorm

Homemade bread (Photo: Big Stock Image)

 

8. Granola or protein bars: A great idea for a snack with fiber and protein that will keep you full.

granolabar 8 Foods to Buy Before a Snowstorm

Granola bars (Photo: Big Stock Image)

 

 

Bonus: comfort foods, like chocolate, have also been included in lists from FEMA. They help minimize stress-levels so go ahead and splurge on an item that will boost your mood as well.

