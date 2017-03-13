8 Foods to Buy Before a Snowstorm

(WTNH) — With the potential for power outages during Tuesday’s snowstorm, be sure to stock up on supplies while you’re snowed in. Always keep a few snacks in your car as well just in case.

People will be headed to the grocery store for the frenzied bread and milk stock up, but what else should you consider buying?

Water: As there is a threat of pipes freezing, it’s always good to have water stocked up. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) suggests one gallon of water per person per day for at least 3 days

2. Canned Soup: An easy way to stay warm. It can also be eaten directly out of the can if power is lost. Just remember to have a crank can opener on hand.

3. Crackers: No bread? Crackers are versatile enough to be used as a bread substitute and are quick to snack on.

4. Fruit: Good source of vitamin C. Plus, fruit like apples, oranges and bananas don’t have to be refrigerated. You can also buy dried fruit or applesauce.

5. Canned tuna: In case the power goes out and you can’t safely prepare raw chicken or beef, tuna is a great option that doesn’t need to be heated.

6. Peanut butter: Generally, these are non-perishable high in protein food to have on hand. Add it to your crackers and fruit!

7. Baking mix: No more bread available at the grocery store? Bake some ahead of time by buying bread mix. You’ll have fresh bread to enjoy.

8. Granola or protein bars: A great idea for a snack with fiber and protein that will keep you full.

Bonus: comfort foods, like chocolate, have also been included in lists from FEMA. They help minimize stress-levels so go ahead and splurge on an item that will boost your mood as well.