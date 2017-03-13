All Things Irish: Enter to Win a New Camry from Colonial Toyota in Milford

By Published:
colonial toyota milford camry giveaway

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bobby Crabtree of Colonial Toyota of Milford is giving you a chance to take home a brand new Toyota Camry.

Crabtree of Irish heritage, had extra inventory and decided… why not give away a new car for St. Patrick’s Day. It’s easy to enter.

Visit Colonial Toyota: 470 Boston Post Road, Milford, CT 06460

When you arrive, guess how many coins are in the leprechaun’s pot. If you guess the exact number of coins, you win the car.

Here are a few key contest notes:

  • The Pot of Gold coins will be located in the dealership’s showroom
  • The contest will start Monday, March 13th and end on St. Patrick’s Day Friday, March 17th
  • Friday at 5pm the dealership will draw from the box
  • Prize is a 2017 Camry LE
    • Valued at $22,649
    • Any color the dealership have available

For full contest details and rules visit: http://www.colonialtoyotact.com/

