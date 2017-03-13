All Things Irish: Enter to Win a New Camry from Colonial Toyota in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bobby Crabtree of Colonial Toyota of Milford is giving you a chance to take home a brand new Toyota Camry.

Crabtree of Irish heritage, had extra inventory and decided… why not give away a new car for St. Patrick’s Day. It’s easy to enter.

Visit Colonial Toyota: 470 Boston Post Road, Milford, CT 06460

When you arrive, guess how many coins are in the leprechaun’s pot. If you guess the exact number of coins, you win the car.

Here are a few key contest notes:

The Pot of Gold coins will be located in the dealership’s showroom

The contest will start Monday, March 13 th and end on St. Patrick’s Day Friday, March 17 th

Prize is a 2017 Camry LE Valued at $22,649 Any color the dealership have available



For full contest details and rules visit: http://www.colonialtoyotact.com/