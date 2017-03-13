At least 8 displaced in overnight apartment fire in Vernon

By Published: Updated:
(File)

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Vernon say that at least eight people were displaced following a three-alarm blaze at an apartment building on Old Town Road.

Tolland County dispatchers say they sent crews from Vernon and surrounding towns to 85 Old Town Road just before 2 a.m. on Monday. At least eight other companies provided mutual aid.

Residents were safely evacuated, and a bus was brought in to keep them warm.

Four apartment units were believed to be involved, and firefighters say the fire burned until after 4 a.m.

The American Red Cross was on-scene, helping the eight to ten residents dispatchers believe will be displaced.

There were no injuries reported. Old Town Road was closed until 6 a.m.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s