At least 8 displaced in overnight apartment fire in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Vernon say that at least eight people were displaced following a three-alarm blaze at an apartment building on Old Town Road.

Tolland County dispatchers say they sent crews from Vernon and surrounding towns to 85 Old Town Road just before 2 a.m. on Monday. At least eight other companies provided mutual aid.

Residents were safely evacuated, and a bus was brought in to keep them warm.

Four apartment units were believed to be involved, and firefighters say the fire burned until after 4 a.m.

The American Red Cross was on-scene, helping the eight to ten residents dispatchers believe will be displaced.

There were no injuries reported. Old Town Road was closed until 6 a.m.