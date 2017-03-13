Big Storm Still On Track

By Published: Updated:

A big storm is still expected to develop and come right up the east coast. This will have a big impact on our local weather all day tomorrow.

winter weather warnings key3 Big Storm Still On Track

Overnight developments:

  • Closer track to Connecticut & some SE CT mixing issues
  • Slightly slower start time with 4AM SW CT to 7AM eastern Connecticut

Heaviest snow will be 8AM-8PM with a big impact on travel for any part of the state. The wind will combine with 1″ to 4″ per hour snow rates reducing visibility to near zero at times.

key rpm 4k sat rad temps wind icons gil Big Storm Still On Track

We are still estimating a high impact snow amount forecast across the state! Slightly less with any mixing in SE Connecticut. The higher totals will be under any slow moving convective bands. Thunder snow even possible!

snowfall map7 Big Storm Still On Track

We are also concerned about winds gusting over 60mph. High tide may run about 2′ higher after midnight tonight and again 1PM-2PM tomorrow with coastal flooding.

key dma euro gusts1 Big Storm Still On Track

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s