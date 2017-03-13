Big Storm Still On Track

A big storm is still expected to develop and come right up the east coast. This will have a big impact on our local weather all day tomorrow.

Overnight developments:

Closer track to Connecticut & some SE CT mixing issues

Slightly slower start time with 4AM SW CT to 7AM eastern Connecticut

Heaviest snow will be 8AM-8PM with a big impact on travel for any part of the state. The wind will combine with 1″ to 4″ per hour snow rates reducing visibility to near zero at times.

We are still estimating a high impact snow amount forecast across the state! Slightly less with any mixing in SE Connecticut. The higher totals will be under any slow moving convective bands. Thunder snow even possible!

We are also concerned about winds gusting over 60mph. High tide may run about 2′ higher after midnight tonight and again 1PM-2PM tomorrow with coastal flooding.