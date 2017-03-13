Coastal flooding concerns as storm approaches



(WTNH) — At 6:00, just as we were talking to residents about the impending winter storm, the alarm rang out. Milford warning its residents to move their cars to higher ground as tides are expected to surge tomorrow.

“We’ve been there done that before. It’s not a big thing as long as we’re prepared and get your cars up and get some supplies and just be prepared in case there’s an outage of any type,” said Brad Cole.

Cole lives near the shore. We spotted him taking his three dogs for one of their last snow free walks before everything changes.

A blizzard warning is in effect for the shoreline community. That means high winds, high tides, and higher than normal response times in case of an emergency.

“What makes this storm particularly challenging is the snow that is gonna be on the ground because if you wait until the snowfall to evacuate it’s much more difficult to evacuate in a flooding situation with snow on the ground,” said Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi with the Milford Fire Department.

High tide is expected to roll in at around 1:20 Tuesday afternoon. It is expected to be about 4 to 5 feet higher than average. Fabrizi says they are calling in tow extra medic units and increasing command staff throughout the storm.

“It is a monumental task to get in there but we are prepared for that. We keep inflatable rafts in the engine companies. We have specialized exposure suits that they’ll be wearing in case we need to get in there and evacuate people,” said Fabrizi.

Other big concerns with this storm, wind damage and power outages.

“I’m prepared. Refrigerator’s stocked. Blankets are on my bed. My next door neighbor has a generator so if heat goes out I’m going to their house,” said Tammie Margosian, a Milford resident.

For Brad and his three dogs it’s just another snow day in New England.

“They love the snow. They love to run around and play. The goldens just running and Spartacus just loves playing in it, hanging out and he’ll sleep in the snow,” said Cole.