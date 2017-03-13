Connecticut Attorney General weighs in on potential third casino

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen has concluded that moving forward with a third casino is risky business, and he can’t predict what courts would rule if there’s a legal challenge.

Jepsen was responding to a request from Governor Malloy and he also concludes that predicting what the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs will do under the Trump Administration is also risky.

Web Extra: Read Attorney General Jepsen’s letter to Governor Malloy

A third casino could jeopardize the 25% of slot revenue that the state receives from the two existing casinos. The current year estimate of that revenue is approximately $250 million.

A former movie theater complex in East Windsor has been chosen as a potential site for the third gaming casino.