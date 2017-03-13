Connecticut Attorney General weighs in on potential third casino

By Published:
Photo rendering of the proposed development for the gaming and entertainment facility in East Windsor, CT. (provided by : Stu Loeser & Co. )

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen has concluded that moving forward with a third casino is risky business, and he can’t predict what courts would rule if there’s a legal challenge.

Jepsen was responding to a request from Governor Malloy and he also concludes that predicting what the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs will do under the Trump Administration is also risky.

Web Extra: Read Attorney General Jepsen’s letter to Governor Malloy

A third casino could jeopardize the 25% of slot revenue that the state receives from the two existing casinos. The current year estimate of that revenue is approximately $250 million.

A former movie theater complex in East Windsor has been chosen as a potential site for the third gaming casino.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s