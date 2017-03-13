Cruisin’ Connecticut – All Things Irish: The Trinity Bar in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to New Haven, home of The Trinity Bar & Restaurant.

Trinity is owned by Shane Carty & Eddie Higgins, two childhood best friends born in Dublin, Ireland. The duo worked for other Irish restaurants in town, and decided to join forced to open their own.

A lot of people think “corned beef and cabbage,” when they think Irish food. Don’t get me wrong… they’re serving up 800 lbs. of corned beef throughout March, but that’s not the only thing they have cooking.

Carty gave us a rundown in the kitchen:

Right now we’ve got a shepard’s pie, big fish and chips, our homemade burgers that we make. I use my mother’s recipe from 30 years ago.

After doing a little taste test myself, I can attest to the fish & chips. One of the best I’ve ever had.

What’s Irish food without Irish beer? The crew explained how to pour a Guinness:

The Guinness needs to settle because it’s a stout, so what we do is we pour at an angle towards the harp on the glass. Once we get to about three quarters full, we let it settle and then we’ll top it off.

What a better way to get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit than by indulging in some Irish cuisine? Visit The Trinity Bar & Restaurant: 157 Orange St, New Haven, CT 06510

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer